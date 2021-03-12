 

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal EUR 1,05 per share

Nassau/Germany, 12. March 2021 - Based on the successful financial year 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) resolved today to propose a dividend for business year 2020 of EUR 1,05 per eligible share to the ordinary Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 2, 2021.

In financial year 2020, Leifheit paid out a dividend of EUR 0.55 per eligible share.

