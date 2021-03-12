DGAP-Adhoc Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal EUR 1,05 per share
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Leifheit AG: Dividend proposal EUR 1,05 per share
In financial year 2020, Leifheit paid out a dividend of EUR 0.55 per eligible share.Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
