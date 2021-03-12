Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal EUR 1,05 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend

12-March-2021 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Nassau/Germany, 12. March 2021 - Based on the successful financial year 2020, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) resolved today to propose a dividend for business year 2020 of EUR 1,05 per eligible share to the ordinary Annual General Meeting, which will be held on June 2, 2021.