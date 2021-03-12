Wipro Positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Report for SAP Cloud Migration Services 2021

The report evaluated 15 SAP cloud migration service providers on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet clients’ future requirements across a range of criteria and business situations. It identified the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in legacy migration and in SAP S/4HANA transformation. Wipro was named a market leader in all three segments.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP Cloud Migration Services 2021 report.

Harish Dwarkanhalli – President, Applications & Data, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s performance in NelsonHall’s evaluation validates our strong product offerings and capabilities in digital. The continued success of Wipro in rankings such as this demonstrates our ability to deliver large transformation programs, that empowers global companies to be successful in an ever-changing business climate.”

“Wipro is developing strong competitive positioning through a focus on select targeted geographies and industry sectors for its SAP services. This has allowed it to invest in capabilities and build offerings tailored for these high potential markets to demonstrate its in-depth understanding of their particular needs,” said David McIntire – IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall.

The full report can be accessed here.

