 

Wipro Positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Report for SAP Cloud Migration Services 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 13:35  |  35   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall’s NEAT vendor evaluation for SAP Cloud Migration Services 2021 report.

The report evaluated 15 SAP cloud migration service providers on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet clients’ future requirements across a range of criteria and business situations. It identified the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in legacy migration and in SAP S/4HANA transformation. Wipro was named a market leader in all three segments.

Harish Dwarkanhalli – President, Applications & Data, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s performance in NelsonHall’s evaluation validates our strong product offerings and capabilities in digital. The continued success of Wipro in rankings such as this demonstrates our ability to deliver large transformation programs, that empowers global companies to be successful in an ever-changing business climate.”

“Wipro is developing strong competitive positioning through a focus on select targeted geographies and industry sectors for its SAP services. This has allowed it to invest in capabilities and build offerings tailored for these high potential markets to demonstrate its in-depth understanding of their particular needs,” said David McIntire – IT Services Research Director, NelsonHall.

The full report can be accessed here.

About NelsonHall
 NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

