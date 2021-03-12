Applied Materials Increases Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 9-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.22 to $0.24 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 27, 2021.

“We are excited about our growth opportunities as we help accelerate major technology inflections for our customers,” said Gary Dickerson, Applied Materials president and CEO. “The dividend increase reflects the strength of our financial position, which enables us to fuel innovation and provide attractive cash returns to shareholders.”