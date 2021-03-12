 

Meten EdtechX Utilizes Blockchain Technology to Revolutionize Education Industry

SHENZHEN, China, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry. The Company believes that the ongoing experimentations and innovations of applying blockchain technology in the education industry are promising.

As a distributed ledger technology, blockchain promotes consensus since it acts a record-keeping platform. it is transparent because participants in the chain can download and validate individual ledgers and it is permanent because those ledgers cannot be altered. The Company expects to apply these characteristics to the education sector.

Blockchain technology offers a model for secure collection and sharing of all competency indicators, including academic records, credits, badges, certificates, citations, among others, in the education sector. By utilizing the technology, the Company can provide students with transparent, credible and tamper-proof digital certificates to avoid academic dishonesty. Blockchain technology can also be used to manage, share, and protect digital content, making it ideal for helping faculties protect intellectual property. The Company expects its blockchain technology will be instrumental in avoiding fraud, providing a trusted means for copyright and digital rights protection.

The Company will focus on accelerating technological innovation and facilitating digital transformation of the online education industry. The Company expects to integrate its internal resources and technical strengths, apply blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to further revolutionize online education, and provide students with education services.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by innovative technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

05.03.21
Meten EdtechX Reports a 591% Increase in Gross Billing of its Junior ELT Business in February 2021
03.03.21
Meten EdtechX to Resume Full Operation of its Learning Centers in March 2021
26.02.21
Meten EdtechX Reports a 238% Increase in Gross Billing and a 192% Increase in Students Enrollment of its Junior ELT Business for January 2021

03.03.21
4
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd - Bildungs- und Ausbildungsdienstleister