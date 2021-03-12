Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

In addition to the presentation, members of the Company’s management team will participate in a live fireside chat on Wednesday, March 17 at 2:30 PM ET.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease, today announced that N. Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place virtually on March 17 th and 18 th and will feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

Interested parties are invited to attend the virtual conference and access exclusive content by becoming an M-Vest member and registering HERE. Following the event a webcast replay of the fireside chat will become available on the M-Vest platform.

To learn more about the event, please visit the conference website: Emerging Growth Virtual Conference.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of three ongoing formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793 and NCT03893071). The company is planning an early phase clinical trial using Trappsol Cyclo intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol Cyclo are in development. For additional information, visit the company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

About M Vest LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

