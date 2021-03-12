KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of La Cresta at Sycamore Hills, an enclave of new townhomes located in the highly desirable city of Upland, California. The community is situated just off Interstate 210 on Baseline Road, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers, Ontario International Airport and The Claremont Colleges as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment, including The Colonies Crossroads and Whole Foods Market. La Cresta at Sycamore Hills is also just a short drive to Angeles National Forest for hiking and biking as well as Mt. Baldy Resort for winter recreation, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

KB Home announces the grand opening of La Cresta at Sycamore Hills, a new townhome community in highly desirable Upland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two- and three-story townhomes at La Cresta at Sycamore Hills showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large master suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 1,900 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Additionally, La Cresta at Sycamore Hills will feature several exclusive amenities for its residents, including a planned park, dog park and swimming pool.

“La Cresta at Sycamore Hills is an enclave of new townhomes in the highly desirable city of Upland, California,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “The convenient north Upland location offers an easy commute to the greater Los Angeles area and is one of the few new-home communities currently open for sale in Upland. As with other KB Home communities, La Cresta at Sycamore Hills provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The La Cresta at Sycamore Hills sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $530,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

