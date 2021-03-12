 

KB Home Expands to Charlotte Market and Names Bill Kiselick as Division President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced its expansion into the Charlotte market, and Bill Kiselick has been named as the company’s Charlotte Division President. In this role, Kiselick is responsible for KB Home’s homebuilding operations throughout the region, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service. KB Home recently acquired more than 400 homesites in the Charlotte market and will be opening three new-home communities in early 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005061/en/

KB Home expands to Charlotte market and names Bill Kiselick as division president. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home expands to Charlotte market and names Bill Kiselick as division president. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Kiselick joins KB Home with more than 35 years of homebuilding experience, including over 25 years in the Charlotte market with national and local homebuilders. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University and MBA from Wake Forest University.

“Bill’s broad experience in land acquisition, planning, development and operations, combined with his deep knowledge of the vibrant local housing market will help KB Home make the most of the long-term growth opportunities we see in this region,” said Vince DePorre, Regional President of KB Home. “We look forward to his many contributions in the years ahead.”

KB Home is opening three new single-family home communities in the Charlotte market in early 2022. Bella Vista, located in Denver, North Carolina, will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,700 square feet, and future community amenities will include a pool, cabana, playground and walking trails. Midland Crossing in Midland, North Carolina will showcase single-family homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,700 square feet. The community will feature walking trails and a garden. The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina, will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,700 square-feet and the community will include walking trails.

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Expands to Charlotte Market and Names Bill Kiselick as Division President KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced its expansion into the Charlotte market, and Bill Kiselick has been named as the company’s Charlotte Division President. In this role, Kiselick is responsible for KB Home’s homebuilding operations throughout the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Silver Ridge at Rocking K, a New Home Community in Southern Arizona’s Newest Master-Plan
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of La Cresta at Sycamore Hills, a New Townhome Community in Highly Desirable Upland, California
11.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montalado, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas
10.03.21
KB Home to Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings on March 24, 2021
05.03.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lighthouse, a New-Home Community in a Prime Orange County Location
25.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Adobe Ranch, a New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
24.02.21
KB Home and the Well Living Lab Unveil New “Healthy Living” Concept Home in Phoenix, Arizona
22.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bremerton, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas
22.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies, Two New-home Communities in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
19.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of La Tierra Reserve, a New-home Community in Southwest Tucson