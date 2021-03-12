KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced its expansion into the Charlotte market, and Bill Kiselick has been named as the company’s Charlotte Division President. In this role, Kiselick is responsible for KB Home’s homebuilding operations throughout the region, from land acquisition and construction to sales and customer service. KB Home recently acquired more than 400 homesites in the Charlotte market and will be opening three new-home communities in early 2022.

KB Home expands to Charlotte market and names Bill Kiselick as division president. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Kiselick joins KB Home with more than 35 years of homebuilding experience, including over 25 years in the Charlotte market with national and local homebuilders. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University and MBA from Wake Forest University.

“Bill’s broad experience in land acquisition, planning, development and operations, combined with his deep knowledge of the vibrant local housing market will help KB Home make the most of the long-term growth opportunities we see in this region,” said Vince DePorre, Regional President of KB Home. “We look forward to his many contributions in the years ahead.”

KB Home is opening three new single-family home communities in the Charlotte market in early 2022. Bella Vista, located in Denver, North Carolina, will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,700 square feet, and future community amenities will include a pool, cabana, playground and walking trails. Midland Crossing in Midland, North Carolina will showcase single-family homes ranging from 1,400 to 2,700 square feet. The community will feature walking trails and a garden. The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina, will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,500 to 2,700 square-feet and the community will include walking trails.

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

