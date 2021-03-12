 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Silver Ridge at Rocking K, a New Home Community in Southern Arizona’s Newest Master-Plan

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Silver Ridge, a new, gated community of single-family homes in Rocking K, one of Tucson’s most highly anticipated master plans. Silver Ridge at Rocking K, nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Rincon Mountains, is located within the community of Vail, southeast of downtown Tucson. The new neighborhood offers a unique Southern Arizona lifestyle and is close to outdoor recreation at the Arizona Trail, Colossal Cave Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park East. The vibrant new community also features numerous amenities, including a park with a splash pad, zip line, soccer fields, tennis and pickleball courts, climbing structures, walking trails and ramadas, and is situated within the award-winning Vail School District.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Silver Ridge at Rocking K, a new home community in Southern Arizona’s newest master-plan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The desirable new homes at Silver Ridge at Rocking K showcase design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, large backyards and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,600 square feet. Silver Ridge will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“KB Home is proud to be one of the first homebuilders in the highly anticipated Rocking K master plan, which offers a wide variety of amenities and access to outdoor recreation. Homeowners who enjoy an active Arizona lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the Arizona Trail, Colossal Cave Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park East, where they can enjoy camping, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, Silver Ridge at Rocking K provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Silver Ridge at Rocking K sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $270,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



