Baxter Announces U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of AK 98 Hemodialysis Machine

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its next-generation Artificial Kidney 98 (AK 98) dialysis machine, which is designed to be a portable and easy-to-use system to administer hemodialysis (HD) treatments. AK 98 offers encrypted, two-way connectivity, which enables the system to pull prescriptions directly from the electronic medical record (EMR) for simplified workflow and data handling.

“We designed this latest version of our AK 98 system to help dialysis providers minimize the operational challenges that can come with administering multiple hemodialysis sessions per machine per day,” said Gavin Campbell, general manager of Baxter’s U.S. Renal Care business. “With our recent De Novo authorization of Theranova, our novel dialysis membrane, our latest innovations to support HD provide our customers with choices for therapy and treatment modality.”