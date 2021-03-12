Lomiko Hires New York-Based Veritas Consulting Group Inc. for Investor Relations

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (the “Company”) announces that is has retained Veritas Consulting Group Inc. of New York to provide Investor Relations Services accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Exponential Rise in EV Sales in the Next Decade Will Drive Graphite Demand (Photo: Business Wire)

Investor Relations

The agreement is for a one-year term (subject to renewal) for a fee of $25,000 USD per month. The services to be provided shall include (1) corporate consulting by way of introductions to financial relations companies and financial services; (2) communicating with the Company’s existing shareholders; and (3) introduce the Company to various securities dealers, investment advisors, analysts, funding sources and other members of the financial community and generally assist the Company in its efforts to enhance its visibility in the financial community.

Veritas Consulting Group Inc. and their principals report that they currently do not own any securities of Lomiko Metals Inc., directly or indirectly. The transaction is arm’s-length and subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

Exercise of Warrants

The Company is pleased to announce that over the last three months 14,865,000 warrants have been exercised raising gross proceeds of $ 840,350. As of March 11, 2021, 186,499,857 common shares of the Company are outstanding. The warrant exercise demonstrates the support of the Company’s shareholders and recognizes the vision and long-term value the Company is creating.

“The company has increased its shareholder base through marketing activity in Canada and has the ability to raise further development funds through exposure to new financial institutions.”, stated A. Paul Gill, CEO

The Company intends to use proceeds from the warrant exercise for corporate development including but not limited to acquisition of additional exploration properties.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer

We Seek Safe Harbour. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005102/en/