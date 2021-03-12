AgeX Announces Preprint Article Relating to Regeneration, Aging, and Cancer

“We believe these results have significant importance for researchers working not only in the field of aging research, but the field of cancer research as well,” said Michael D. West, PhD, CEO of AgeX. “As a result, we published this data as a non-peer reviewed preprint to accelerate the timeline during which other scientists can see and test the results in their own laboratories. We plan to implement the findings in our induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) program, and as a result, have filed a series of relevant patent applications. We plan to publish the results at a later time in a peer-reviewed format.”

AgeX Therapeutics , Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and regeneration, announced today the online publication of data relating to regeneration, aging, and cancer in bioRxiv. The paper titled “Differential Expression of α, β, and γ Protocadherin Isoforms During Differentiation, Aging, and Cancer” presents for the first time data relating to mechanisms cells may use in the process of regeneration. The paper discloses alterations in certain genes that may prevent regeneration from occurring in adult humans. It also provides evidence that the family of genes may be involved in a wide array of human cancers.

Authors on the paper include: Michael D. West, Ivan Labat, Jie Li, Pam Sim, Jeffrey Janus, and Hal Sternberg of AgeX; Hayley Mangelson, Shawn Sullivan, and Ivan Liachko of Phase Genomics, Inc.; Paul Labhart, Maddy Craske, and Brian Egan of Active Motif, Inc.; Karen B. Chapman of Eclipse Bioinnovations, Inc.; Nafees N. Malik of Juvenescence Ltd.; and Dana Larocca of DC Biotechnology. The article is available for viewing at https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.03.07.434314v1.full. A video explaining the results is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/522148118.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem and UniverCyte manufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly-defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a variety of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX’s revolutionary longevity platform induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan and is seeking opportunities to establish licensing and collaboration agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not historical fact including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” should also be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. and its subsidiaries particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of AgeX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. AgeX specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

