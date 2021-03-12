AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 12.03.2021, 14:00 | 144 | 0 | 0 12.03.2021, 14:00 | AT&T* (NYSE:T) is providing an update on its strategy and financial outlook and will host a webcast today to discuss these plans. Company updates include: Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AT&T Inc! Werbung Short Short Basispreis 31,46€ Hebel 14,57 Ask 0,16 Zum Produkt Long Long Basispreis 27,49€ Hebel 13,77 Ask 0,20 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung. 120-150 million HBO Max/HBO subscribers by 2025. AT&T expects between 120 million and 150 million worldwide HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of 2025, up from the 75-90 million projected in October 2019. 1 HBO Max international expansion and AVOD launch in June. AT&T expects to launch HBO Max in 60 markets outside the United States in 2021 (39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and 21 territories in Europe in the second half of 2021). Also in June, the company expects to launch in the U.S. market an advertising-supported (AVOD) version of HBO Max.

In 2021, AT&T plans to increase its fiber footprint by an additional 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas. C-band spectrum deployment to begin in 2021. AT&T acquired 80 MHz of C-band spectrum in the FCC’s Spectrum Auction 107. The company plans to begin deploying the first 40 MHz of this spectrum by the end of 2021. AT&T expects to spend $6-8 billion in capex deploying C-band spectrum, with the vast majority of the spend occurring from 2022 to 2024. Expected C-band deployment costs are already included in the company’s 2021 capex guidance and in its leverage ratio target for 2024. Funding C-band spectrum. AT&T’s investment in C-band spectrum via Auction 107 totals $27.4 billion, including expected payments of $23 billion in 2021. To meet this commitment and other near-term priorities, in 2021 the company expects to have access to cash totaling at least $30 billion, including cash on hand at the end of 2020 of $9.7 billion, 2 commercial paper issued in January 2021 of $6.1 billion and financing via a term loan credit agreement of $14.7 billion.

The company expects to end 2021 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 3.0x, reflecting an anticipated increase in net debt of about $6 billion to fund the C-band spectrum purchase. 2021 guidance unchanged. AT&T’s 2021 financial guidance, announced in January 2021, is unchanged on a comparative basis. For the full year, the company continues to expect: Consolidated revenue growth in the 1% range Adjusted EPS to be stable with 2020 4,5 Gross capital investment 6 in the $21 billion range, with capital expenditures in the $18 billion range 2021 free cash flow 7 in the $26 billion range, with a full-year total dividend payout ratio in the high 50’s% range. 8

AT&T’s 2021 financial guidance, announced in January 2021, is unchanged on a comparative basis. For the full year, the company continues to expect: More details will be shared during the webcast, which will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time today. Presenters will include: John Stankey, CEO; Jeff McElfresh, CEO-AT&T Communications; Jason Kilar, CEO-WarnerMedia; John Stephens, CFO and Pascal Desroches, incoming CFO. Related materials will also be posted to the website. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5



