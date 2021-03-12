 

AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
AT&T* (NYSE:T) is providing an update on its strategy and financial outlook and will host a webcast today to discuss these plans. Company updates include:

  • 120-150 million HBO Max/HBO subscribers by 2025. AT&T expects between 120 million and 150 million worldwide HBO Max and HBO subscribers by the end of 2025, up from the 75-90 million projected in October 2019.1
    • HBO Max international expansion and AVOD launch in June. AT&T expects to launch HBO Max in 60 markets outside the United States in 2021 (39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean in late June and 21 territories in Europe in the second half of 2021). Also in June, the company expects to launch in the U.S. market an advertising-supported (AVOD) version of HBO Max.
  • 3 million new fiber locations. In 2021, AT&T plans to increase its fiber footprint by an additional 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas.
  • C-band spectrum deployment to begin in 2021. AT&T acquired 80 MHz of C-band spectrum in the FCC’s Spectrum Auction 107. The company plans to begin deploying the first 40 MHz of this spectrum by the end of 2021. AT&T expects to spend $6-8 billion in capex deploying C-band spectrum, with the vast majority of the spend occurring from 2022 to 2024. Expected C-band deployment costs are already included in the company’s 2021 capex guidance and in its leverage ratio target for 2024.
    • Funding C-band spectrum. AT&T’s investment in C-band spectrum via Auction 107 totals $27.4 billion, including expected payments of $23 billion in 2021.
    • To meet this commitment and other near-term priorities, in 2021 the company expects to have access to cash totaling at least $30 billion, including cash on hand at the end of 2020 of $9.7 billion,2 commercial paper issued in January 2021 of $6.1 billion and financing via a term loan credit agreement of $14.7 billion.
  • End-of-year 2021 debt ratio target of 3.0x. The company expects to end 2021 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 3.0x,3 reflecting an anticipated increase in net debt of about $6 billion to fund the C-band spectrum purchase.
    • 2024 debt ratio of 2.5x or lower. During 2024, AT&T expects to reach a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5x or lower.3 To achieve this target, the company expects to use all cash flows after total dividends to pay down debt and will continue to look for opportunities to monetize non-strategic assets. The company also does not plan to repurchase shares during this period.
  • 2021 guidance unchanged. AT&T’s 2021 financial guidance, announced in January 2021, is unchanged on a comparative basis. For the full year, the company continues to expect:
    • Consolidated revenue growth in the 1% range
    • Adjusted EPS to be stable with 20204,5
    • Gross capital investment6 in the $21 billion range, with capital expenditures in the $18 billion range
    • 2021 free cash flow7 in the $26 billion range, with a full-year total dividend payout ratio in the high 50’s% range.8

More details will be shared during the webcast, which will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time today. Presenters will include: John Stankey, CEO; Jeff McElfresh, CEO-AT&T Communications; Jason Kilar, CEO-WarnerMedia; John Stephens, CFO and Pascal Desroches, incoming CFO. Related materials will also be posted to the website.

