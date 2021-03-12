 

Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 14:15  |  131   |   |   

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OUST”.

Angus Pacala, CEO and co-founder of Ouster, commented, “Today marks a significant milestone in Ouster’s evolution to a public company. The capital raised through our transition to a publicly traded company positions us to further accelerate the adoption of our proven technology across multiple end markets and realize a safer, smarter, more efficient future. We look forward to driving long-term shareholder value and intend to deliver on our stated goals on the path to digital lidar ubiquity.”

As part of the closing of its business combination transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp., Ouster formalized its board of directors with a roster that adds substantial expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and operations to support the company as production and deployment of Ouster digital lidar sensors accelerates globally.

“We’ve constructed a board that prioritizes expertise in the high-tech sector and hands-on engagement to help guide Ouster’s rapid growth at this critical moment of expansion,” said Carl Bass, Chairman of the Ouster board. “We believe the company’s unique digital technology, established scale manufacturing and strong traction across its four key customer markets are the ideal foundation for building the market leader in lidar. The board members look forward to leveraging our respective experience in growing and operating technology companies to help Ouster aggressively and thoughtfully pursue its expansion plans.”

In addition to Mr. Pacala, Ouster’s board of directors following the transaction is comprised of:

  • Carl Bass – Mr. Bass is the former CEO of Autodesk and Chairman at Zoox. Prior to Autodesk he was the co-founder of Ithaca Software. He currently serves on the boards of several technology companies. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Cornell University.
  • Jorge del Calvo – Mr. del Calvo is a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, and has served as a director for a private technology company and a private foundation. He has a B.A. in History from Stanford University, an M.A. in History from UCLA, an M.P.P. in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
  • Emmanuel Hernandez – Mr. Hernandez serves on the boards of several technology companies including Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., BrainChip, Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corp. Mr. Hernandez was also an operating Partner at Khosla Ventures, and earlier served as the CFO of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and SunPower Corporation. He previously held multiple senior finance executive positions in the semiconductor industry. Mr. Hernandez holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Nueva Caceres and an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University.
  • Susan Heystee – Ms. Heystee has served as a member of the Ouster board of directors since September 2018. Previously, she was SVP of Global Automotive Business at Verizon Connect and EVP of Global Sales and OEM Business at Telogis, and served as a member of the board of directors of revVana Inc. Ms. Heystee holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and business from the University of Waterloo and an executive M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
  • Sundari Mitra – Ms. Mitra is Corporate Vice President of Intel Corporation and was previously the CEO and a director at NetSpeed Systems. She founded and held senior engineering positions at various technology companies earlier in her career, including Director of Engineering at Sun Microsystems, Inc. Ms. Mitra holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Baroda University in India.
  • Remy W. Trafelet – Mr. Trafelet is the former CEO of Colonnade Acquisition Corp., and President and CEO of Trafelet & Company, LLC, a private investment firm. He began his career as an analyst at Fidelity Management and Research Company Mr. Trafelet holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

“We are at a critical inflection point for growth that is common among digital disruptors entering analog industries,” said Mr. Pacala. “The Ouster team is excited to have the wisdom and guidance of those who have led and advised companies through this phase and fostered the creation of industry leading companies.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST” Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that its common stock will begin trading on the New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer