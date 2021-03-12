Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”

Angus Pacala, CEO and co-founder of Ouster, commented, “Today marks a significant milestone in Ouster’s evolution to a public company. The capital raised through our transition to a publicly traded company positions us to further accelerate the adoption of our proven technology across multiple end markets and realize a safer, smarter, more efficient future. We look forward to driving long-term shareholder value and intend to deliver on our stated goals on the path to digital lidar ubiquity.”

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “OUST”.

As part of the closing of its business combination transaction with Colonnade Acquisition Corp., Ouster formalized its board of directors with a roster that adds substantial expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and operations to support the company as production and deployment of Ouster digital lidar sensors accelerates globally.

“We’ve constructed a board that prioritizes expertise in the high-tech sector and hands-on engagement to help guide Ouster’s rapid growth at this critical moment of expansion,” said Carl Bass, Chairman of the Ouster board. “We believe the company’s unique digital technology, established scale manufacturing and strong traction across its four key customer markets are the ideal foundation for building the market leader in lidar. The board members look forward to leveraging our respective experience in growing and operating technology companies to help Ouster aggressively and thoughtfully pursue its expansion plans.”

In addition to Mr. Pacala, Ouster’s board of directors following the transaction is comprised of:

Carl Bass – Mr. Bass is the former CEO of Autodesk and Chairman at Zoox. Prior to Autodesk he was the co-founder of Ithaca Software. He currently serves on the boards of several technology companies. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Cornell University.

Jorge del Calvo – Mr. del Calvo is a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, LLP, and has served as a director for a private technology company and a private foundation. He has a B.A. in History from Stanford University, an M.A. in History from UCLA, an M.P.P. in Public Policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Emmanuel Hernandez – Mr. Hernandez serves on the boards of several technology companies including Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., BrainChip, Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., and ON Semiconductor Corp. Mr. Hernandez was also an operating Partner at Khosla Ventures, and earlier served as the CFO of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. and SunPower Corporation. He previously held multiple senior finance executive positions in the semiconductor industry. Mr. Hernandez holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Nueva Caceres and an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University.

Susan Heystee – Ms. Heystee has served as a member of the Ouster board of directors since September 2018. Previously, she was SVP of Global Automotive Business at Verizon Connect and EVP of Global Sales and OEM Business at Telogis, and served as a member of the board of directors of revVana Inc. Ms. Heystee holds bachelor's degrees in mathematics and business from the University of Waterloo and an executive M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Sundari Mitra – Ms. Mitra is Corporate Vice President of Intel Corporation and was previously the CEO and a director at NetSpeed Systems. She founded and held senior engineering positions at various technology companies earlier in her career, including Director of Engineering at Sun Microsystems, Inc. Ms. Mitra holds a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Baroda University in India.

Remy W. Trafelet – Mr. Trafelet is the former CEO of Colonnade Acquisition Corp., and President and CEO of Trafelet & Company, LLC, a private investment firm. He began his career as an analyst at Fidelity Management and Research Company Mr. Trafelet holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

“We are at a critical inflection point for growth that is common among digital disruptors entering analog industries,” said Mr. Pacala. “The Ouster team is excited to have the wisdom and guidance of those who have led and advised companies through this phase and fostered the creation of industry leading companies.”