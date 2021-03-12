FAT Brands Announces Participation in 2021 Annual Roth Conference

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will virtually host investor meetings on March 17, 2021 throughout the day.



