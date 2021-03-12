 

Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the 33rdRoth Capital Conference on March 15-17, 2021

Presentations to Institutional Investors and Stock Analysts

CUPERTINO, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire  -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee will present to institutional investors and stock analysts at the Virtual 33rdRoth Capital Conference on March 15-17, 2021.  

The presentations will include the Aemetis Five Year Plan focused on negative carbon intensity renewable natural gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel produced using cellulosic hydrogen, and other low carbon intensity renewable fuels projects that Aemetis is undertaking to maximize the value of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard, federal Renewable Fuel Standard, and IRS 45Q carbon sequestration tax credits. 

McAfee’s presentation will feature the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Project and the Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel project, as well as the existing 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant in Keyes, California and the 50 million gallon per year capacity high grade distilled biodiesel plant in India. 

The Aemetis Five Year Plan presentation is posted on the Investors section of the Aemetis website at http://www.aemetis.com/investors/presentation/.

The Aemetis dairy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) project has completed two digesters, a four-mile pipeline and a unit to utilize the biogas to replace petroleum natural gas in operating the Keyes ethanol plant near Modesto, CA.  An additional 15 dairies and 31 miles of pipeline, as well as biogas cleanup, compression and utility pipeline interconnection units, are being built and are scheduled to be operational by Q2 2022.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel plant design commercializes patented technology exclusive to Aemetis for the production of renewable jet and diesel fuel for aviation and commercial truck markets utilizing negative carbon intensity cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard wood.  The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant has a planned capacity of 45 million gallons per year and will be located at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former US Army ammunition plant in Riverbank, California.

The renewable jet and diesel fuel produced at the Aemetis Carbon Zero plant may be used in today’s airplane, truck, and ship fleets without significant changes in fueling infrastructure or engines. Aemetis recently announced a $2 billion bid process to airlines and fuel blenders for the Carbon Zero biorefinery.  

