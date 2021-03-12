 

REPEAT -- DeFi Technologies Launches Cutting Edge New Product, DeFi Governance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

Begins integration with Shyft Network

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it is launching a new security product, DeFi Governance. DeFi Governance seeks to work with decentralized networks, running nodes to provide governance to networks and validate transactions globally.

DeFi Technologies’ initial partnership with Shyft Network contributors will be for DeFi Technologies to openly implement node servers for their KYC decentralized network with the intention of becoming one of the initial globally-distributed set of governance parties. The Shyft Network is building the first of its kind identity layer for decentralized finance so that participants and transacting institutions can provide additional transparency by identifying both sides of a transaction instantaneously and securely.

In connection with running one of the consensus nodes, DeFi Technologies can receive rewards from securing transactions on the Shyft Network as well as for providing governance services such as voting on code changes and other upgrades to the globally-decentralized network. Thibaut Ceyrolle, advisor to DeFi Technologies and founder of Snowflake EMEA, added: “At Snowflake, I have seen how to build a new business from the ground up. DeFi Governance has the potential to become a product the entire DeFi market will need as part of the burgeoning global DeFi network and infrastructure. I’m excited to help and advise the team.”

“We are pleased to be offering the DeFi Governance platform,” said Wouter Witvoet, CEO of DeFi Technologies. “The popularity of crypto has increased so much in the last few months, making this product a necessity to validate identities and counterparties. Our friends and partners at Shyft Network have spent years building their KYC layer and I regard it as essential for transactions of any kind. In a world where counterparty risk is so prevalent, especially for institutions, DeFi Governance as a product and solution is critical to transact securely. Shyft’s network will enable various DeFi applications that are otherwise not possible or secure to occur and can provide a catalyst for institutional investors to adopt DeFi globally. We are excited to be part of their journey,” Witvoet added.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT -- DeFi Technologies Launches Cutting Edge New Product, DeFi Governance Begins integration with Shyft NetworkTORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies”) (NEO: DEFI, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it is launching a new security product, DeFi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...