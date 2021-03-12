Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Prices $12.65 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,807,143 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $7.00 to the public. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 271,071 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $12.65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the public offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231923) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will also be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Before investing in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.