 

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Prices $12.65 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:30  |  66   |   |   

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,807,143 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $7.00 to the public. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 271,071 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $12.65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option.

Cyclacel intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support the Company’s growth strategy and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses, and capital expenditures.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC are acting as co-managers for the public offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231923) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will also be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.  Before investing in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Prices $12.65 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...