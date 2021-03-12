Brain Scientific Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Receipt of FDA Clearance for Next-Gen NeuroCap EEG Headset

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF ) today announces it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers Brain Scientific’s receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) 510(k) clearance for its next-generation NeuroCap device. NeuroCap is an advanced Electroencephalogram (EEG) electrode array used to obtain rapid EEGs in routine clinical and research settings where recording of STAT EEGs is desired.

“We are constantly working on new products for the EEG market. In the new version of NeuroCap, we added velcro strips for better adhesion. We also expanded the size range by adding an XS (extra small) size. And now this device is designed for broader use – in addition to intensive care units and ERs,” said Irina Nazarova, marketing director at Brain Scientific.

NeuroCap is a disposable pre-gelled EEG headset with 22 electrodes and 19 active EEG channels located in accordance with the 10-20 system. Pre-gelled, fixed electrode locations eliminate time-consuming tasks of head measurement and electrode placement. The cap is FDA-cleared to stay on a patient’s head for up to four hours. NeuroCap is compatible with most encephalographs on the market and can be applied in just five minutes.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care.

