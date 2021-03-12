 

Cryptologic Releases 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Inc. (“Cryptologic” or the “Company”) (CSE:CRY) today announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Selected financial information of the Company for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is set forth below:

                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
     2020    2019      2020    2019  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 524,421   $ (9,718,160 )   $ 23,563,577   $ (16,962,291 )
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)     132,509     (13,590,497 )     22,002,353     (11,722,599 )
Total assets     8,106,844     15,581,954       8,106,844     15,581,954  
Total liabilities     298,957     38,847,679       298,957     38,847,679  
Basic and diluted net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share from continuing operations   $ 0.02   $ (0.76 )   $ 0.77   $ (1.33 )
Basic and diluted net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share   $ 0.00   $ (1.07 )   $ 0.72   $ (0.92 )
                 

The Company reported a net income of $0.52 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to net loss of $9.72 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The Company reported a net income of $23.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $16.96 million for the same period in the previous year.

