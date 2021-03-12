 

Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. Selected to lead DoD 5G Spectrum Sharing-Application Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:30  |  53   |   |   

VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shared Spectrum Company (a leading innovator of spectrum intelligence software and solutions), and InterDigital, Inc., (a mobile and video technology research and development company) were awarded a contract to develop technologies to advance 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing. This project enables dynamic spectrum sharing between Air Force radars and 5G cellular services at Hill Air Force Base, Utah in the 3.1 – 3.45 GHz band. This project delivers 5G network enhancements to address spectrum coexistence and security solutions through existing APIs and through modification of 5G protocols, implements the techniques on a prototype hardware, performs trade studies to improve and investigate other techniques, and to mature, integrate and deploy at scale into the 5G testbed.

“Dynamic spectrum sharing is now a widely accepted method for commercial and federal systems to gain additional spectrum access. This project develops 5G technology that provides significantly more spectrum for new commercial and federal systems users with minimal impact to legacy systems. Our approach also improves the 5G system robustness when operating in contested spectrum. SSC’s extensive dynamic spectrum sharing development experience and InterDigital’s world-class 5G wireless technology will help DoD rapidly make more spectrum available through dynamic sharing.” Mark McHenry, SSC Chief Executive Officer.

“InterDigital is one of the pioneers in spectrum sharing technology, with successful demonstrations more than a decade ago, as well as 5G, where our company is one of the leaders in wireless standards and platform development. We’re very excited to be working with Shared Spectrum Company to bring those technologies and expertise into a new market for us,” said Jim Nolan, Executive Vice President, Technology at InterDigital.

This project is part of the Department of Defense’s awards for 5G experimentation and testing at five U.S. military test sites, representing the largest full-scale 5G tests for dual-use applications in the world. Each installation will collaborate with military Services, industry leaders, and academic experts to advance the Department’s 5G capabilities. Projects will include piloting 5G-enabled augmented/virtual reality for mission planning and training, testing 5G-enabled Smart Warehouses, and evaluating 5G technologies to enhance distributed command and control.

About Shared Spectrum Company
Founded in 2000, SSC is a leading developer of spectrum intelligence technologies. Based in Vienna, Va., the company has developed innovative cognitive radio technologies for wireless applications in a broad range of the frequency bands. Additional information is available at www.sharedspectrum.com.

About InterDigital
InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Roya Stephens
Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1714




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. Selected to lead DoD 5G Spectrum Sharing-Application Award VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shared Spectrum Company (a leading innovator of spectrum intelligence software and solutions), and InterDigital, Inc., (a mobile and video technology research and development company) were awarded a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
InterDigital’s CompareAI App Allows Comparative Testing of AI-based Image Compression Algorithms on Consumer Devices
18.02.21
InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results