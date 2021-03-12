Shared Spectrum Company and InterDigital, Inc. Selected to lead DoD 5G Spectrum Sharing-Application Award

“Dynamic spectrum sharing is now a widely accepted method for commercial and federal systems to gain additional spectrum access. This project develops 5G technology that provides significantly more spectrum for new commercial and federal systems users with minimal impact to legacy systems. Our approach also improves the 5G system robustness when operating in contested spectrum. SSC’s extensive dynamic spectrum sharing development experience and InterDigital’s world-class 5G wireless technology will help DoD rapidly make more spectrum available through dynamic sharing.” Mark McHenry, SSC Chief Executive Officer.

VIENNA, Va., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shared Spectrum Company (a leading innovator of spectrum intelligence software and solutions), and InterDigital, Inc., (a mobile and video technology research and development company) were awarded a contract to develop technologies to advance 5G-enabled dynamic spectrum sharing. This project enables dynamic spectrum sharing between Air Force radars and 5G cellular services at Hill Air Force Base, Utah in the 3.1 – 3.45 GHz band. This project delivers 5G network enhancements to address spectrum coexistence and security solutions through existing APIs and through modification of 5G protocols, implements the techniques on a prototype hardware, performs trade studies to improve and investigate other techniques, and to mature, integrate and deploy at scale into the 5G testbed.

“InterDigital is one of the pioneers in spectrum sharing technology, with successful demonstrations more than a decade ago, as well as 5G, where our company is one of the leaders in wireless standards and platform development. We’re very excited to be working with Shared Spectrum Company to bring those technologies and expertise into a new market for us,” said Jim Nolan, Executive Vice President, Technology at InterDigital.

This project is part of the Department of Defense’s awards for 5G experimentation and testing at five U.S. military test sites, representing the largest full-scale 5G tests for dual-use applications in the world. Each installation will collaborate with military Services, industry leaders, and academic experts to advance the Department’s 5G capabilities. Projects will include piloting 5G-enabled augmented/virtual reality for mission planning and training, testing 5G-enabled Smart Warehouses, and evaluating 5G technologies to enhance distributed command and control.

About Shared Spectrum Company

Founded in 2000, SSC is a leading developer of spectrum intelligence technologies. Based in Vienna, Va., the company has developed innovative cognitive radio technologies for wireless applications in a broad range of the frequency bands. Additional information is available at www.sharedspectrum.com.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: roya.stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714