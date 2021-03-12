 

Clarivate to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Information Services Conference on March 18, 2021

LONDON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2021 Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/infoservices2021/idd6962I.cfmhttps://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2829419/B68713F26578AC291009DCAC2D96EB7F.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

