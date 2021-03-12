 

Heritage Global to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that Company CEO Ross Dove has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am-5:00 pm EST featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, Heritage Global will participate in a fireside chat, along with other important voices in the industry, which will take place Thursday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET. You will also hear from healthcare leaders treating a broad range of indications; cannabis entrepreneurs exploring the changing landscape; tech innovators changing how we work and play, and industrial executives setting new standards. The conference will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts. To attend and access exclusive content, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates.

To learn more about presenting and attending, sign up for M-Vest HERE.

ABOUT Heritage Global (www.heritageglobal.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

ABOUT M VEST LLC

M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

ABOUT MAXIM GROUP LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Global to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that Company CEO Ross Dove has been invited to present at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FCC Approves Transfer of Licenses Related to AVANGRID’s Proposed PNM Resources Merger
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Heritage Global Partners to Conduct Its 100th Auction on Behalf of Pfizer March 17th-18th, 2021
09.03.21
Heritage Global Announces Appointment of David Ludwig to Board of Directors
08.03.21
Heritage Global Inc. Announces Record 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
03.03.21
Heritage Global Partners to Conduct Auction of Surplus Tractors, Trailers & Generators From Halliburton’s Duncan, OK Site
24.02.21
Heritage Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results and Webcast on March 8, 2021
23.02.21
Heritage Global Inc. Completes Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Debt Sales
16.02.21
HGP to Partner with Cloud Investment Partners to Conduct Auction of MD-80 Assets from iAero Thrust