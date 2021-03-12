 

Sunlight Financial to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Sunlight Financial, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Potere, and Chief Financial Officer, Barry Edinburg, will participate in a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held virtually on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through Sunlight’s website at www.sunlightfinancial.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

On January 23, 2021, Sunlight entered into a business combination agreement with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ). The business combination is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined public company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. Sunlight Financial LLC will be the new public holding company’s sole operating subsidiary and Sunlight’s existing management team will continue to lead the business.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Important Information for Investors

In connection with the transactions (the “Transactions”) contemplated by that certain Business Combination Agreement, dated as of January 23, 2021, by and among Sunlight Financial LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Sunlight”), Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a Delaware corporation (“Spartan”), and their subsidiaries and affiliates party thereto, Spartan will file a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additionally, Spartan will periodically file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the Transactions. After the Registration Statement has been cleared by the SEC, a definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) will be mailed to Spartan’s stockholders. Copies will be accessible free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. SECURITY HOLDERS OF SPARTAN AND SUNLIGHT ARE URGED TO READ (1) THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, (2) THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), (3) OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE TRANSACTIONS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC BY SPARTAN, AND (4) ADDITIONAL PRESS RELEASES FROM SUNLIGHT AND SPARTAN FOUND ON THEIR RESPECTIVE WEBSITES, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE SUCH DOCUMENTS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTIONS. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.



