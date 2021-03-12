Horizon Therapeutics plc Named Number One Best Workplace in Biopharma

"We are especially honored to be named the number one Best Workplace in Biopharma during a year of both unparalleled innovation in our industry and tremendous challenges,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “During this unprecedented time, we put in place an early COVID-19 leave policy that provided up to 12 weeks of paid time off to medical professionals who wanted to volunteer, encouraged employees to use a Make It Personal Account to offset the cost of tutoring or child care and launched a study club to provide full time e-learning supervision for school-aged children of employees. At Horizon, we are committed to creating the best working environment for employees so they can best support the patients and communities we serve.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced it ranked No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Biopharma 2021 list . This is the fifth consecutive year Horizon has been named to the list and the company’s second time ranking No. 1.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma ranking considers input from nearly 825,000 employees in the health care and biopharma industries in the United States. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experiences on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to confidential Trust Index survey representing over 825,000 employees working in the Health Care and Biopharma industries in the United States. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

