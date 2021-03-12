Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Year-over-year comparisons are affected by the recent close of the TD Ameritrade acquisition on October 6, 2020

Commentary from the CFO

Peter Crawford, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, provides perspectives on recent trends in client trading activity at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/cfo-commentary.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For February 2021 2020 2021 Change Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average 25,409 21,917 24,346 25,383 25,813 26,428 28,430 27,782 26,502 29,639 30,606 29,983 30,932 3% 22% Nasdaq Composite 8,567 7,700 8,890 9,490 10,059 10,745 11,775 11,168 10,912 12,199 12,888 13,071 13,192 1% 54% Standard & Poor’s 500 2,954 2,585 2,912 3,044 3,100 3,271 3,500 3,363 3,270 3,622 3,756 3,714 3,811 3% 29% Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 4,051.6 3,862.8 3,496.9 3,778.3 4,009.0 4,110.1 4,278.0 4,489.7 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 Net New Assets (1) 24.4 27.9 15.3 97.5 24.6 11.2 20.0 20.0 1,596.9 32.1 61.7 34.2 37.0 8% 52% Net Market (Losses) Gains (213.2 ) (393.8 ) 266.1 133.2 76.5 156.7 191.7 (114.4 ) (113.7 ) 510.4 209.0 33.7 103.9 Total Client Assets (at month end) 3,862.8 3,496.9 3,778.3 4,009.0 4,110.1 4,278.0 4,489.7 4,395.3 5,878.5 6,421.0 6,691.7 6,759.6 6,900.5 2% 79% Core Net New Assets (2) 24.4 27.9 15.3 17.6 13.7 2.7 20.0 20.0 25.6 32.1 61.7 34.2 51.4 50% 111% Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3) Investor Services 323.2 291.5 309.9 339.8 345.2 355.6 366.8 361.2 425.3 457.1 471.8 472.4 481.3 2% 49% Advisor Services (4) 1,694.0 1,531.3 1,647.9 1,711.7 1,747.5 1,818.5 1,900.5 1,870.1 2,505.5 2,715.7 2,828.3 2,840.6 2,913.3 3% 72% Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts 12,521 12,736 12,866 14,007 14,107 14,220 14,311 14,393 29,013 29,202 29,629 30,534 31,523 3% 152% Banking Accounts 1,411 1,426 1,439 1,448 1,463 1,480 1,493 1,486 1,496 1,504 1,499 1,518 1,542 2% 9% Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 1,726 1,721 1,696 1,714 1,716 1,712 1,715 1,722 2,072 2,045 2,054 2,069 2,093 1% 21% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (5) 159 283 201 1,250 201 206 202 184 14,718 430 626 1,095 1,211 11% N/M Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6) 12.0 % 15.1 % 14.3 % 14.0 % 13.6 % 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.8 % 13.4 % 12.4 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % (40) bp (20) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 11.5 % 7.0 % 10.2 % 12.2 % 10.6 % 13.1 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 20.5 % 19.4 % 18.9 % 17.4 % 16.6 % (80) bp 510 bp Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars) Large Capitalization Stock (178 ) 984 (693 ) (768 ) (1,254 ) (2,536 ) (1,422 ) (1,360 ) (935 ) 4,454 3,693 (1,604 ) 3,143 Small / Mid Capitalization Stock (531 ) (954 ) 151 (401 ) (1,063 ) (1,476 ) (441 ) (497 ) (753 ) 2,431 2,293 1,841 1,492 International 132 (2,116 ) (2,207 ) (1,953 ) (1,580 ) (773 ) 230 370 168 2,110 4,112 4,330 4,439 Specialized 397 333 2,059 1,512 1,020 1,505 906 115 215 1,985 3,777 3,667 5,172 Hybrid (257 ) (4,790 ) (860 ) (518 ) (97 ) (769 ) (124 ) (12 ) (553 ) (402 ) 359 407 832 Taxable Bond 3,830 (23,142 ) 1,642 5,469 9,215 7,314 7,680 5,734 5,904 4,825 10,004 10,922 8,418 Tax-Free Bond 1,066 (5,229 ) (242 ) 805 1,710 1,297 1,648 1,123 861 1,131 2,165 2,679 916 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (7) (565 ) (34,382 ) (3,863 ) (564 ) 1,768 (147 ) 2,568 757 (2,260 ) 2,832 6,336 5,713 6,273 Exchange-Traded Funds (8) 5,024 (532 ) 3,713 4,710 6,183 4,709 5,909 4,716 7,167 13,702 20,067 16,529 18,139 Money Market Funds 1,312 (1,233 ) 8,465 4,833 (5,673 ) (9,039 ) (5,614 ) (6,627 ) (4,021 ) (5,908 ) (7,332 ) (5,248 ) (4,405 ) Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (9,10) 278,966 317,850 353,018 361,814 373,986 379,521 384,690 392,784 442,119 466,677 482,394 517,306 514,885 - 85% Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (10,11) - - - - - - - - 132,030 162,315 163,463 167,980 167,433 - N/M

(1) February 2021 includes an outflow of $14.4 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. October 2020 includes an inflow of $1.6 trillion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. May 2020 includes an inflow of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect assets are presented as Investor Services. In December 2020, $46.5 billion and $50.4 billion for October and November, respectively, were reclassed from Advisor Services to Investor Services. (4) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (5) October 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. May 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company. (6) Schwab One, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (7) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (8) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs. (9) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. (10) October 2020 averages reflect a full month of Schwab balances and 26 days of TD Ameritrade balances following the acquisition closing on October 6, 2020. Calculating the consolidated daily average from the closing date onwards would result in Average Interest Earning Assets and Average Bank Deposit Account Balances of $450,004 million and $157,414 million, respectively. (11) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. N/M - Not meaningful

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005097/en/