Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the expiration and results of Bonanza Creek’s previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) shares of its common stock and newly issued 7.5% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Bonanza Creek Senior Notes”) for any and all of the 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) of HighPoint Operating Corporation (“HighPoint OpCo”) and the 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025 of HighPoint OpCo (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “HighPoint Senior Notes”) as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 11, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”). The Exchange Offers were commenced in connection with Bonanza Creek’s proposed acquisition of HighPoint. HighPoint OpCo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HighPoint.



In connection with the Exchange Offer, HighPoint solicited, on behalf of HighPoint OpCo, consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the HighPoint Senior Notes from all holders of HighPoint Senior Notes. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, HighPoint also solicited votes from the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes to accept or reject a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan” and such solicitation, the “Plan Solicitation”).

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were conditioned on a minimum participation of not less than 97.5% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of each series of HighPoint Senior Notes being validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offers prior to the Expiration Deadline (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). Approval of the Prepackaged Plan by the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes requires the affirmative vote of a majority of holders of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan and at least two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan. Based upon preliminary voting results, the requisite number and amount of HighPoint Senior Notes have accepted the Prepackaged Plan.