 

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 14:45  |  24   |   |   

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the expiration and results of Bonanza Creek’s previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) shares of its common stock and newly issued 7.5% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Bonanza Creek Senior Notes”) for any and all of the 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) of HighPoint Operating Corporation (“HighPoint OpCo”) and the 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025 of HighPoint OpCo (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “HighPoint Senior Notes”) as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 11, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”). The Exchange Offers were commenced in connection with Bonanza Creek’s proposed acquisition of HighPoint. HighPoint OpCo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HighPoint.

In connection with the Exchange Offer, HighPoint solicited, on behalf of HighPoint OpCo, consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the HighPoint Senior Notes from all holders of HighPoint Senior Notes. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, HighPoint also solicited votes from the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes to accept or reject a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan” and such solicitation, the “Plan Solicitation”).

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were conditioned on a minimum participation of not less than 97.5% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of each series of HighPoint Senior Notes being validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offers prior to the Expiration Deadline (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). Approval of the Prepackaged Plan by the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes requires the affirmative vote of a majority of holders of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan and at least two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan. Based upon preliminary voting results, the requisite number and amount of HighPoint Senior Notes have accepted the Prepackaged Plan.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the expiration and results of Bonanza Creek’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results