 

VivoPower International PLC to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Presenting Innovative Small and Mid-Cap Companies in Healthcare, Industrials, Electric Vehicles, TMT, and Consumer Products

London, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR, the "Company") announced today that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin and Executive Director, Matt Cahir, will be presenting at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. 

The conference will take place on March 17 and 18 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST and will feature roundtable discussions, issuer presentations, fireside chats, and live Q&A with company CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.  To attend and access exclusive content, investors and stakeholders must register to become an M-Vest member HERE.

For any inquiries, please reach out to shareholders@vivopower.com.

ABOUT VIVOPOWER INTERNATIONAL PLC
VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on electric vehicles, battery technology, solar and critical power services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

ABOUT M VEST LLC
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings.  Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC


Contact
Investor Relations
shareholders@vivopower.com
Press
rmorganevans@edisongroup.com



10.03.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Contract to Complete Electrical Works for 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm
24.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Reports Financial Results For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 and landmark Global Battery Partnership with Tottenham Hotspur
24.02.21
VivoPower named Official Battery Technology Partner for Tottenham Hotspur
17.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Appointment of Hugh Durrant-Whyte to the Advisory Council
10.02.21
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Sale of Australian Solar Farm Development

01.10.20
2
VivoPower... hat DIE Lösung für erneuerbare / regenerative Energien ?