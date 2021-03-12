Evolving Systems Sets Date for 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results News Release and Conference Call

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today announced that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on March 17, 2021, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



To register for access to a live video Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at https://www.evolving.com/investors and then click the ‘Q4 earnings call’ icon on the left. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on that website through June 17, 2021.