Celsion Corporation to Hold Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Friday, March 19, 2021

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announced today that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 19, 2021 to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provide an update on clinical development programs with GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and next generation infectious vaccines. The Company's immunotherapy candidate, GEN-1, is currently in Phase II development for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial 1-800-353-6461 (Toll-Free/North America) or 1-334-323-0501 (International/Toll) and ask for the Celsion Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call (Conference Code: 1175518) to register ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. The call will also be broadcast live on the internet at www.celsion.com . The call will be archived for replay on Friday, March 19, 2021 and will remain available until April 2, 2021. The replay can be accessed at 1-719-457-0820 or 1-888-203-1112 using Conference ID: 1175518. An audio replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.celsion.com , for 90 days after 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday, March 19, 2021.