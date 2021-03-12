Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak, COO Dr. Andy Robinson to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Standard Lithium CEO Robert Mintak and President and COO Dr. Andy Robinson will discuss matters of interest to investors, including the complexities of the global lithium market, current lithium production factors, and the broader push by automakers and governments to prioritize investments in EVs. They will also provide background about Standard Lithium’s progress toward ramping up the first new commercial lithium project in the U.S. in more than half a century.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, will participate in a live virtual fireside chat during the 33 rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference on Monday, March 15 at 5:30pm ET.

In addition to Standard Lithium’s presentation, the ROTH conference will feature public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels that will be open to institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas. The Demonstration Plant utilizes the Company’s proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from LANXESS’ tailbrine. The Demonstration Plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies. The scalable, environmentally-friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.