BTCS Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report

Silver Spring, MD, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced an interview with Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States. The RedChip Money Report also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe in 100M homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.



In the exclusive interview, Allen discusses the launch of the Company’s revenue-generating staking operation on ethereum 2.0, pioneering digital asset treasury strategy, and development of a proprietary digital analytics platform.