CohBar to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that CEO Steven Engle will participate in a fireside chat with Research Analyst Jason McCarthy at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Conference presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. Mr. Engle will also present a company overview, which will be available on demand. The conference will be held virtually March 17 – 19, 2021.



Maxim Emerging Growth Conference

Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET Webcast: The presentation may be accessed via webcast following the presentation, using the following link: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. Registration is required.



About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs: CB5138 Analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 Analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.