 

Irving Resources Applies for Prospecting Licenses Over Large Land Position Covering Multiple Geochemical Anomalies on the Noto Peninsula, Honshu, Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Irving Resources Japan GK, has applied for 99 prospecting licenses covering approximately 337.37 sq km on the Noto Peninsula, Honshu, Japan (Figures 1-4). These prospecting licenses cover four discrete target areas displaying strong stream sediment gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, mercury and/or copper anomalism and, once granted, would make Irving the largest holder of prospecting licenses in this highly prospective area. Prospecting license applications have been accepted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Chubu Bureau and a multi-step review now begins for the final approval.  Mitusi Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) is assisting the Company throughout the process.

During the latter half of 2020, Irving conducted stream sediment surveys over much of the Noto Peninsula, a region with geologic similarities to nearby Sado Island, host to the famous high-grade gold mine, Sado Kinzan (Mitsubishi Corporation). Gold was discovered at Sado Kinzan in 1601 and was mined continuously for 388 years making it one of the longest lived gold mines on earth with recorded production of 2.51 million oz Au and 74 million oz Ag. Veins at Sado Kinzan are classed as epithermal, were productive over vertical distances of several hundred meters and display anomalously high copper values. Beyond Sado Kinzan type veins, Irving considers the Noto Peninsula prospective for other styles of gold mineralization including intrusion related type.

Upon review of stream sediment analyses and recognition of several significant gold and multi-element anomalies, Irving decided to stake four blocks of prospecting licenses, Northeast Noto, East Noto, Central Noto and Southwest Noto. Each area is described below:

Northeast Noto: 16 prospecting license applications cover an area with a strong multi-catchment gold and silver response. Strong to moderate arsenic and antimony is associated with this anomaly. Mercury and copper are weakly anomalous. Irving believes that Northeast Noto is prospective for epithermal vein and/or intrusion related gold-silver mineralization.  

East Noto: 11 prospecting license applications cover an area with moderate multi-catchment gold anomalism. Silver and copper are moderately to strongly anomalous, antimony is highly anomalous in one catchment, and arsenic and mercury are low to moderately anomalous. Irving believes East Noto is prospective for Sado Kinzan type epithermal mineralization.

