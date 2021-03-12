HQGE Will Retain Current Name and Trading Symbol

HQGE applied for a name change with FINRA last year and has spent many months supplying the agency with hundreds of documents detailing the company's historical structural changes but was unable to locate certain documents purportedly created by a prior management more than ten years ago and long before the current team assumed control of the corporation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it is no longer pursuing a name and symbol change and will continue operating and trading under its current name and symbol. The company also reaffirmed that it remains fully committed to supporting and expanding the brand awareness of its sole operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner explained, “We applied for a name and symbol change as a way to demonstrate our corporate commitment to our operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP). Unfortunately, our efforts have been thwarted and our request was not approved by FINRA because we have not been able to locate and provide some very old documentation created by prior management years before our current management team was in place. Therefore, we have decided that with so many exciting BMEP projects currently in development, our time and resources will be better spent right now by focusing on moving these projects forward and continuing to build the BMEP brand. We will revisit the name change issue and reapply with FINRA at an appropriate time in the not too distant future.”

BMEP CEO Marvin Williams added, “I, too, am disappointed in FINRA’s decision as I have been anticipating this name change since last year and I also completely support reapplying as soon as possible. Meanwhile, are continuing to move full speed ahead on our projects and remain focused on production as we have been.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner

Info@hqgeinc.com