 

HQGE Will Retain Current Name and Trading Symbol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it is no longer pursuing a name and symbol change and will continue operating and trading under its current name and symbol. The company also reaffirmed that it remains fully committed to supporting and expanding the brand awareness of its sole operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures.

HQGE applied for a name change with FINRA last year and has spent many months supplying the agency with hundreds of documents detailing the company's historical structural changes but was unable to locate certain documents purportedly created by a prior management more than ten years ago and long before the current team assumed control of the corporation.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner explained, “We applied for a name and symbol change as a way to demonstrate our corporate commitment to our operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP). Unfortunately, our efforts have been thwarted and our request was not approved by FINRA because we have not been able to locate and provide some very old documentation created by prior management years before our current management team was in place. Therefore, we have decided that with so many exciting BMEP projects currently in development, our time and resources will be better spent right now by focusing on moving these projects forward and continuing to build the BMEP brand. We will revisit the name change issue and reapply with FINRA at an appropriate time in the not too distant future.”

BMEP CEO Marvin Williams added, “I, too, am disappointed in FINRA’s decision as I have been anticipating this name change since last year and I also completely support reapplying as soon as possible. Meanwhile, are continuing to move full speed ahead on our projects and remain focused on production as we have been.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV  production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner
Info@hqgeinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HQGE Will Retain Current Name and Trading Symbol LOS ANGELES, CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it is no longer pursuing a name and symbol change and will continue operating and trading under its current name and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Widens International Reach of Documentary Film TREES - A PLANETARY TREASURE by Creating Alternate Version for Middle East Markets
02.03.21
HQGE Reports 550 Million Share Reduction in Total Outstanding Common Shares
26.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Posts Updated Video Interview with Marvin Williams
24.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Enlists Hollywood Veteran Hosam Ibrahim as Music Supervisor and Original Music Soundtrack Composer for Upcoming Documentary Film ‘Trees - A Planetary Treasure’
17.02.21
HQGE Confirms It Has No Plans for Stock Split in 2021
11.02.21
HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Plans to Release Periodic Updates of Its Ongoing Development and Production Schedules