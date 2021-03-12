 

Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group  -  Rollouts of two approved COVID-19 vaccines have for the past few months started making their way into markets around the world. Amid the attention given to COVID vaccines, new vaccines that target different types of cancers are gaining momentum. In the UK, enthusiasm has been growing for a four-year-old girl attempting to raise £100,000 in less than four months for a potentially life-saving cancer vaccine. Thanks to growing acceptance towards the use of mRNA vaccines like that of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), vaccines that might not have been considered as viable pre-COVID-19 are being more seriously applied to potential cancer vaccine treatments. Now, new cancer vaccines are being developed and giving much needed hope to cancer patients, such as candidates from BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) against ovarian and cervical cancers, as well as collaborations from BioNTech with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), and Moderna with an approved treatment from Merck (NYSE:MRK).

A new ovarian cancer 'therapeutic' vaccine from Canadian company BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:BIOV) is making headlines in the UK. It's termed 'therapeutic' because it can be used as a treatment for those who are already ill. In the case of ovarian cancer, this proposition has high potential, as it already has a low survival rate due to its often being spotted late in its life cycle, when tumours have already spread to the rest of the body.

BioVaxys's haptenized protein technology platform is designed to teach the body's immune system how to recognize the invasive cancer cells, which are notorious for evading attack. Each injection involves the cancer cells extracted from the patient's own tumours, and then is tailored to the individual's system before being reinjected into the patient for the immune system to better do its job.

"In previous clinical evaluation, survival was two to three times what one would expect [in women with advanced ovarian cancer]," said Dr. David Berd, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of BioVaxys. "There were a couple with five-year survival."

Since that study took place, BioVaxys has tweaked the platform, further improving upon it to hopefully be capable of giving some women 'years of extra life', according to Dr. Berd.

BioVaxys is not only working on its haptenized protein vaccines for ovarian cancer, but also one for cervical cancer, as well as a viral vaccine for certain strains of human papillomavirus (HPV), and its own candidate vaccine for COVID-19.

