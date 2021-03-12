BREATHE EASY The eco-friendly RESPILON RespiPro VK Mask - proven to block 99.9% of viruses, bacteria and other dangerous particles, including COVID-19

LONDON, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fight against viruses and COVID-19, face masks have become as mundane as mobile phones, wallets and keys. But is a mask protecting a user how it should be? Now, people can physically block Coronavirus particles and stay safe in the knowledge that they are doing everything they can to protect themselves and those around them. RESPILON's RespiPro VK Mask is proven to filter out over 99% of viruses, bacteria, air pollution, allergens and fine dust. It physically blocks COVID-19 particles thanks to its tiny 0.01 micrometer-wide filter pores and copper oxide technology.[1]

GP Dr Nisa Aslam explains that these masks protect professional staff, as well as the general public. "The entire mask is a single large protective RESPILON nanofibre two-way filter that's light and incredibly breathable, plus they are re-usable which is essential as we live with COVID-19. RESPILON's RespiPro VK Masks work great for long shift workers who wear a mask continually, as well as the general population who need to feel safe and protected when they leave home. Importantly, these masks are certified respirators as a filtering mask to help protect against COVID-19."