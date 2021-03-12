 

DGAP-Adhoc Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Douglas and Kirk Beauty One commence process for comprehensive refinancing

Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Douglas and Kirk Beauty One commence process for comprehensive refinancing

12-March-2021 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Douglas GmbH and Kirk Beauty One GmbH have commenced a process for a comprehensive refinancing, which is intended to complete over the next few weeks.
The refinancing is intended to include a redemption in full of the senior secured notes due in 2022 issued by Douglas GmbH and the senior unsecured notes due in 2023 issued by Kirk Beauty One GmbH, both at par, as well as a repayment in full of Douglas GmbH's senior secured facilities.
 

Language: English
Company: Kirk Beauty One GmbH
Luise-Rainer-Straße 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: XS1251078694, XS1251078777
WKN: A161MW, A13SH1
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Dublin
EQS News ID: 1175270

 
