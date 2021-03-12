DGAP-Adhoc Kirk Beauty One GmbH: Douglas and Kirk Beauty One commence process for comprehensive refinancing
Douglas GmbH and Kirk Beauty One GmbH have commenced a process for a comprehensive refinancing, which is intended to complete over the next few weeks.
The refinancing is intended to include a redemption in full of the senior secured notes due in 2022 issued by Douglas GmbH and the senior unsecured notes due in 2023 issued by Kirk Beauty One GmbH, both at par, as well as a repayment in full of Douglas GmbH's senior secured facilities.
|
