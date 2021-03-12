Seven Columbia Funds Recognized With Lipper Fund Awards

Seven Columbia funds were recognized as 2021 Lipper Fund Award winners, with the Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Fund winning for two time periods, for outperformance versus peers in their respective Lipper classifications for periods ending December 31, 2020.

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Fund, Inst 3

Absolute Return Bond Funds (21 funds1) – 3 years

Columbia Mortgage Opportunities Fund, Inst 2

Absolute Return Bond Funds (20 funds1) – 5 years

Columbia Global Opportunities Fund, Inst

Alternative Global Marco Funds (31 funds1) – 10 years

Columbia Acorn European Fund, Inst 2

European Region Funds (17 funds1) – 5 years

Columbia Thermostat Fund, Inst 3

Flexible Portfolio Funds (148 funds1) – 3 years

Columbia Select Mid Cap Value Fund, Inst 3

Mid-Cap Value Funds (34 funds1) – 3 years

Columbia Minnesota Tax-Exempt Fund, Inst 3

Minnesota Municipal Debt Funds (12 funds1) – 3 years

Columbia Global Technology Growth Fund, Inst

Science & Technology Funds (36 funds1) – 10 years

The U.S. Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five-, and 10-year performance, relative to their peers, based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology.2

The award-winning funds showcase the firm’s consistent, risk-adjusted performance and deep expertise across fixed income, equity, and multi-asset categories.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s ability to deliver strong investment performance powered by our firm’s research intensity and fundamental investment approach,” said Colin Moore, Global Chief Investment Officer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “It’s an honor to have seven funds recognized by Lipper as we strive to achieve consistent, risk-adjusted returns across asset classes on behalf of our clients.”

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment advisors based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $547 billion3 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.