SMART Global Holdings Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”, “SMART” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the grant of an inducement award to Thierry Pellegrino in connection with his commencement of employment on March 8, 2021 as Senior Vice President and President of the Company’s Specialty Computing business. The independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of SGH approved the grant to Mr. Pellegrino, as of March 8, 2021, of time-based restricted share units with respect to 34,009 ordinary shares of the Company.

The awards have been granted to Mr. Pellegrino as an inducement material to his entering into employment with the Company group in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The awards are granted under the SMART Global Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the Company’s Board of Directors effective as of February 15, 2021 and which authorizes equity awards outside of the shareholder-approved SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Amended and Restated 2017 Share Incentive Plan to provide inducements for certain individuals to enter into employment with the Company and its subsidiaries.