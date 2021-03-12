Alliance Trust PLC - Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice
Alliance Trust PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
- Annual Report and Accounts
- Results Summary and Notice of AGM
The above documents are also available on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk and will be posted to shareholders today.
The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 22 April 2021. Due to the continuing restrictions and concerns about public health, attendance will be restricted to only a limited number of Board members and representatives from the Company to meet the minimum quorum of shareholders required to conduct the AGM. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their vote by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their only proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the meeting. Through our website shareholders will be able to view the meeting live and can either submit questions in advance of the meeting or during the meeting itself. Further details can be found on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare