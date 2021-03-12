 

Alliance Trust PLC - Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 15:06  |  20   |   |   

Alliance Trust PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

  • Annual Report and Accounts
  • Results Summary and Notice of AGM

The above documents are also available on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk and will be posted to shareholders today.

The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 22 April 2021. Due to the continuing restrictions and concerns about public health, attendance will be restricted to only a limited number of Board members and representatives from the Company to meet the minimum quorum of shareholders required to conduct the AGM. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their vote by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their only proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the meeting. Through our website shareholders will be able to view the meeting live and can either submit questions in advance of the meeting or during the meeting itself. Further details can be found on the Company's website at http://www.alliancetrust.co.uk




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust PLC - Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice Alliance Trust PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS AND AGM NOTICE Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
11.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
10.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
10.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
09.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value Correction
09.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
09.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
08.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
08.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
05.03.21
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value