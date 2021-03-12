 

Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.03.2021, 15:05  |  26   |   |   

AB „Ignitis grupė“ (hereinafter - the Company) informs that on 12 March 2021 the Company's Supervisory Board adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company's supervisory board submits proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting of Company‘s Shareholders to be held on 25 March 2021:
1. to approve the updated remuneration policy of the AB „Ignitis grupė“ group of companies;
2. to approve the updated Share Allocation Rules of AB “Ignitis grupė”;
3. to assent to AB „Ignitis grupė“ consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as a part of annual report, for the year 2020;
4. to approve the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2020;
5. to allocate of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020 in accordance with profit (loss) distribution project submitted by the Management Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ on 26 February 2021.

Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, draft decisions of the agenda and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders in the notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders published by the Company (link).

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board AB „Ignitis grupė“ (hereinafter - the Company) informs that on 12 March 2021 the Company's Supervisory Board adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders of QMX Gold ...
Norsk Hydro: Annual report 2020 - Emerging stronger from an extraordinary year
Sanofi and Translate Bio initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Nokia selected by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to advance car carrier vessel digital transformation
Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 Financial Results
Namaste Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q4 2020 Results
Titel
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board
08.03.21
A selection for the position of CEO and Member of the Management Board of UAB “Ignitis” has been announced
08.03.21
A selection for the position of CEO and Member of the Management Board of UAB “Ignitis”, a subsidiary of AB “Ignitis grupė”, has been announced
05.03.21
Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities
05.03.21
Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments
01.03.21
EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released
01.03.21
EBITDA outlook for Pomerania Wind Farm has been released
26.02.21
AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services
26.02.21
AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services
26.02.21
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 1 month of 2021