Regarding the resolutions of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board

AB „Ignitis grupė“ (hereinafter - the Company) informs that on 12 March 2021 the Company's Supervisory Board adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company's supervisory board submits proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting of Company‘s Shareholders to be held on 25 March 2021:

1. to approve the updated remuneration policy of the AB „Ignitis grupė“ group of companies;

2. to approve the updated Share Allocation Rules of AB “Ignitis grupė”;

3. to assent to AB „Ignitis grupė“ consolidated annual report and remuneration report, as a part of annual report, for the year 2020;

4. to approve the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2020;

5. to allocate of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020 in accordance with profit (loss) distribution project submitted by the Management Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ on 26 February 2021.