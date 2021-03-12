 

CurrencyWorks NFT Platform Update

Los Angeles CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer and alternative digital payments provider today announced an update to its NFT platform and proprietary NFT payment platform to include amongst other security, transaction speed and settlement features the ability to utilize Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment methods for its NFT customers.

A pioneer in the space, CurrencyWorks provided blockchain integrated and payment services in the classic 27-hour $100,000 Sell-Out of the Garbage Pail Kids NFT launch for the Topps company. The Garbage Pail Kids Series 1 inventory of NFT digital collectibles consisted of packs of 5 cards for $4.99 and 30 cards for $24.99 as digital trading cards, which can be held in digital wallets or traded.

The CurrencyWorks offering has expanded capabilities in design, build, launch, management, community development, and most critically payments processing with its robust yet simple KYC AML infrastructure, offering end-to-end capabilities for NFT partners. These updates can support partners ranging from sports teams and leagues through to the music and entertainment industry to established household brands and even to the art world who is embracing NFT’s as evidenced by the recent $69.3 million sales of Beeple’s “EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days” NFT auctioned by the storied Christie’s auction house.

Cameron Chell, Chairman of Currency Works said, “We believe Digital Collectibles are a new and powerful asset for any brand to engage customers plus fans and increase and drive transactions within a brand’s community. Our product update addresses the exponential growth of the space and the current growing pains in the industry, especially regarding payment processing, KYC AML, and the battling bots flooding demand. We believe our platform and experience offers needed solutions for this rapidly growing industry and look forward to announcing partnerships in both NFT creation, trading, and payment support.”

About The Topps Company

The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Since 1938, Topps trading cards have become synonymous with Major League Baseball, Star Wars, WWE, Garbage Pail Kids, and other major sports leagues and iconic entertainment properties.

