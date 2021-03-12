CloudMD Announces Closing of $8.2 Million Over-Allotment Option

The Company issued the Underwriters an additional 214,200 broker warrants (the “ Broker Warrants ”). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at the exercise price of $2.70 per common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “ Company ” or “ CloudMD ”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of an additional 3,060,000 common shares of the Company (the “ Shares ”) at the price of $2.70 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $8,262,000. The Shares were issued pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters including Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the " Underwriters ") in connection with the Company’s bought deal short form prospectus offering (the “ Offering ”).

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America. For more information visit: investors.cloudmd.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: julia@cloudmd.ca

investors.cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and its intended use of the proceeds of the Offering. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.