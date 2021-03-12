 

Glass Lewis, a Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Recommends Neos Therapeutics Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Pending Merger With Aytu BioScience

– The Neos Therapeutics Board of Directors recommend stockholders vote “FOR” the transaction in advance of the virtual special meeting scheduled for March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time –

– Stockholders are encouraged to vote, no matter how many or how few shares they own –

– Vote TODAY by telephone, online at www.proxyvote.com, or by mailing proxy card –

– MacKenzie Partners, the Company’s proxy solicitor, is available to answer any questions and help stockholders vote their shares –

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) has recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with Aytu BioScience, Inc (“Aytu”). On March 10, 2021, the Company announced that another leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., had also recommended Neos Therapeutics stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with Aytu.

In recommending Neos stockholders vote “FOR” the merger, Glass Lewis indicated in its March 12, 2021 report:

“For Neos shareholders, the transaction would also provide an opportunity to participate in a combined company with a stronger financial profile and balance sheet than Neos on a stand-alone basis. Broadly speaking, we see no cause for significant concern with the strategic rationale for the proposed transaction and expect shareholders of both companies could benefit from the combination.

Overall, we believe the proposed transaction is strategically reasonable and financially acceptable from the perspective of shareholders of both companies. Based on these factors and the support of the board, we believe the proposed transaction is in the best interests of shareholders.”

The Neos Board of Directors recommend that stockholders vote “FOR” the proposal to approve the pending merger with Aytu in advance of the Special Meeting, which will be held on March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to the pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held exclusively online via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NEOS2021SM. There is no physical location for the special meeting.

