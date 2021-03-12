Douglas GmbH: Douglas GmbH Announces Syndication of €1,080 Million Term Loan B

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

March 12, 2021

Douglas GmbH Announces Syndication of

€1,080 Million Term Loan B

Düsseldorf, Germany-March 12, 2021 - Douglas GmbH (the "Company") announces that it has launched the syndication of a term loan B facility in the expected amount of €1,080 million (the "Term Loan B Facility"). The Company continues to observe market conditions and may opportunistically launch one or more additional debt instruments. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Term Loan B Facility together with proceeds from any other debt instruments and an equity contribution from its shareholders to fund the redemption in full of the Company's existing senior secured notes due 2022 and existing senior notes due 2023 as well as repay all amounts outstanding under the Company's existing senior secured facilities, in each case, at par.

For more information, please contact:

Douglas GmbH

Luise-Rainer-Straße 7-11, 40235 Düsseldorf, Germany

Douglas Investor Relations:

Stefanie Steiner

Email: ir@douglas.de

Douglas Press Office:

Eva Krüger

Email: pr@douglas.de

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the laws of any such jurisdiction.