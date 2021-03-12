M+ museum building completed - The first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Asia set to open at the end of 2021 in Hong Kong

DGAP-News: M+ / Key word(s): Miscellaneous M+ museum building completed - The first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Asia set to open at the end of 2021 in Hong Kong 12.03.2021 / 15:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/131768 The M+ building, viewed from Victoria Harbour. Photo: Virgile Simon Bertrand. (c) Virgile Simon Bertrand Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron

HONG KONG - Media OutReach - 12 March 2021 - M+ has reached the important milestone marking the completion of construction of the museum building. With the Occupation Permit for the museum building obtained on 24 December 2020, M+ is set to open to the public at the end of 2021.

Designed by a global team of the world-renowned architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron in partnership with TFP Farrells and Arup, the M+ building is set to become a new addition to the global arts and cultural landscape and a new international architectural icon. Located in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District on the Victoria Harbour waterfront, it provides a permanent space for M+, the first global museum of contemporary visual culture in Asia dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, and interpreting visual art, design and architecture, moving image, and Hong Kong visual culture of the twentieth- and twenty-first centuries.

The commanding architectural form consists of monumental horizontal and vertical volumes-an expansive podium and a strikingly slender tower-reflecting the architects' reading of the unique typologies of Hong Kong's architectural landscape and their sensitivity to local urban conditions. Beneath the building site lie the MTR Airport Express and Tung Chung Line. While the pre-existing site condition presents a challenge to design and construction, it has also become a point of departure for the M+ building. The excavation around the railway tunnels produces a 'found space' that provides an anchor for the building for hosting dynamic and rotating installations.