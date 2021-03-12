Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.03.2021, 15:30 | 30 | 0 | 0 12.03.2021, 15:30 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021 £43.40m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021 £43.40m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,187,598 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 11 March 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.17p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.09p Ordinary share price 72.75p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.53%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 11/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.





