 

Net Asset Value(s)

12.03.2021, 15:30   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021 £43.40m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021 £43.40m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 52,187,598
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 11 March 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 83.17p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 82.09p
   
Ordinary share price  72.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.53%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 11/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.



Wertpapier


