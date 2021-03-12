Alphamin Reports Extensive Visual Mineralised Intercepts on Drilling at Mpama South
GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high
grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide an exploration update, specifically, progress on the Mpama South drilling programme.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Main Zone mineralisation intercepted at Mpama South, based on a visual inspection and interpretation, is comparable to the mineralisation being mined at the high grade Mpama North Mine;
- New parallel mineralisation zone discovered in the footwall of the Main Zone at Mpama South (“Footwall Zone”);
-
Additional drilling metres planned at Mpama South to increase size of the Main Zone and incorporate the Footwall Zone into a planned Maiden Mineral Resource estimate.
Exploration activities for 2021
Alphamin’s exploration initiative aims to extend the life-of-mine at its currently producing Mpama North operation, to declare a Maiden Mineral Resource for Mpama South (located 750 metres south of Mpama North) and to discover at least one additional orebody on the highly prospective Bisie Ridge (13km strike length). In that regard, Alphamin plans to allocate significant drilling metres to each of these target areas during 2021 as follows:
- Mpama South – between 8,000 and 14,000 metres drilling with the intention of being able to declare a Maiden Mineral Resource estimate towards the end of 2021 to be followed by a conceptual mining study, infill drilling and further step-out drilling to determine the extent of mineralisation;
- Mpama North – an initial 7,500 metre drilling campaign is planned to test the strike and dip extension of the current producing orebody, below 400m in depth from the mine portal. Drilling should commence in August 2021 on the establishment of an underground drill drive on Level 6;
- Two drill targets 6-8km south of Mpama North have been identified along the Bisie Ridge. A high-density geochemical soil sampling program is underway and more
accurate drilling targets will be identified by the outcomes of this program in Q3 2021.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare