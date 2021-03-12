Alphamin Reports Extensive Visual Mineralised Intercepts on Drilling at Mpama South

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide an exploration update, specifically, progress on the Mpama South drilling programme.

at Mpama South, based on a visual inspection and interpretation, is comparable to the mineralisation being mined at the high grade Mpama North Mine; New parallel mineralisation zone discovered in the footwall of the Main Zone at Mpama South (“Footwall Zone”);

in the footwall of the Main Zone at Mpama South (“Footwall Zone”); Additional drilling metres planned at Mpama South to increase size of the Main Zone and incorporate the Footwall Zone into a planned Maiden Mineral Resource estimate.



Exploration activities for 2021

Alphamin’s exploration initiative aims to extend the life-of-mine at its currently producing Mpama North operation, to declare a Maiden Mineral Resource for Mpama South (located 750 metres south of Mpama North) and to discover at least one additional orebody on the highly prospective Bisie Ridge (13km strike length). In that regard, Alphamin plans to allocate significant drilling metres to each of these target areas during 2021 as follows: