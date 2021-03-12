 

JetBlue – Connecticut’s Largest Airline – Further Expands with New Flights between Hartford and Miami

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021, 16:00  |  63   |   |   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is growing again in Connecticut and South Florida with new service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) starting June 24, 2021. The new route further bolsters JetBlue’s position as the largest airline in Connecticut and expands flying in Miami where JetBlue first launched service just a month ago. Seats for the new flights are on sale starting today.

“Connecting customers in the Northeast and South Florida has been a hallmark of JetBlue’s success for more than 20 years and offering our award-winning service and low fares between Hartford and Miami means we can attract new customers and grow in both regions,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We appreciate Governor Lamont’s leadership and focus on safely driving Connecticut’s recovery to benefit residents and visitors to the Nutmeg State.”

JetBlue has built a sizeable presence in Hartford in recent months. With new service to Miami, the airline will now offer Connecticut travelers nonstop flights to 11 destinations – more than any other airline at Bradley. As previously announced by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, beginning March 19, 2021, the state’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance – meaning testing and quarantines may be completed at the discretion of travelers.

“This is great news for both business and leisure travelers who utilize Bradley Airport,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Bradley International Airport is a vital asset for our region, serving as a convenient option for businesses and families, and seeing JetBlue commit to yet another route builds confidence in our residents and our economy. We are proud to see JetBlue expand at Bradley.”

In December, JetBlue launched all-new flights between Hartford and:

  • Cancún International Airport (CUN)
  • Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS)
  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

The recently added destinations complemented existing flying between Hartford and:

  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  • Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO)
  • Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)
  • Tampa International Airport (TPA)
  • San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, nonstop service to Miami,” said Kevin. A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve. We appreciate JetBlue’s continued investment in our region and are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for our travelers.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue – Connecticut’s Largest Airline – Further Expands with New Flights between Hartford and Miami JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is growing again in Connecticut and South Florida with new service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) starting June 24, 2021. The new route further …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Ouster to Begin Trading on the New York Stock Exchange Today Under Ticker Symbol “OUST”
T-Mobile Outlines Supercharged Plan for Un-carrier to Further Extend Lead Throughout the 5G Era ...
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
Ouster Completes Business Combination to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart ...
Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Luminar Provides Update on Public Warrants; Has Received Approximately $154 Million in Gross ...
Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase Flash Technology Overview on March 18, ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
JetBlue to Webcast Chat at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference
26.02.21
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North American Flying
24.02.21
JetBlue Technology Ventures’ Portfolio Company Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger with Reinvent Technology Partners
23.02.21
JetBlue Reaffirms its Investment in Crewmembers with Focus on Increasing Access, Equity and Diversity
18.02.21
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations
11.02.21
JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments
11.02.21
JetBlue Marks Airline’s 21st Anniversary with First Flights in Miami and Key West, Fla. as Part of Latest Targeted Growth Plan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
3
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap