JetBlue – Connecticut’s Largest Airline – Further Expands with New Flights between Hartford and Miami

“Connecting customers in the Northeast and South Florida has been a hallmark of JetBlue’s success for more than 20 years and offering our award-winning service and low fares between Hartford and Miami means we can attract new customers and grow in both regions,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We appreciate Governor Lamont’s leadership and focus on safely driving Connecticut’s recovery to benefit residents and visitors to the Nutmeg State.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is growing again in Connecticut and South Florida with new service between Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Miami International Airport (MIA) starting June 24, 2021. The new route further bolsters JetBlue’s position as the largest airline in Connecticut and expands flying in Miami where JetBlue first launched service just a month ago. Seats for the new flights are on sale starting today.

JetBlue has built a sizeable presence in Hartford in recent months. With new service to Miami, the airline will now offer Connecticut travelers nonstop flights to 11 destinations – more than any other airline at Bradley. As previously announced by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, beginning March 19, 2021, the state’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance – meaning testing and quarantines may be completed at the discretion of travelers.

“This is great news for both business and leisure travelers who utilize Bradley Airport,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Bradley International Airport is a vital asset for our region, serving as a convenient option for businesses and families, and seeing JetBlue commit to yet another route builds confidence in our residents and our economy. We are proud to see JetBlue expand at Bradley.”

In December, JetBlue launched all-new flights between Hartford and:

Cancún International Airport (CUN)

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

The recently added destinations complemented existing flying between Hartford and:

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU)

“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, nonstop service to Miami,” said Kevin. A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “This new route, which follows JetBlue’s other recent route launches, is a significant vote of confidence in our airport and the market we serve. We appreciate JetBlue’s continued investment in our region and are confident that our strengthened partnership will provide major benefits for our travelers.”