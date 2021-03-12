 

Rover to Host Analyst Day on March 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.03.2021   

Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, today announced that it will host a virtual Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The live presentation will begin at 1:00PM Eastern Time (10:00AM Pacific Time) and can be accessed here. The event link will also be accessible on Rover’s website at https://www.rover.com/blog/press/.

About Rover.com

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits, doggy day care, and grooming in select markets.

Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk mapping. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Rover will be True Wind’s 8th platform investment.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NEBC) (“Caravel”) is a blank check company sponsored by True Wind and led by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively, formed for the purpose of partnering with one high-quality technology business. Caravel follows Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s successful merger with Open Lending in June 2020.



